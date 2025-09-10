 Skip navigation
NFL confirms it has commenced a Personal Conduct Policy review of Tyreek Hill

  
Published September 10, 2025 04:31 PM

The NFL has begun a review of the recent domestic violence allegations against Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

Said the league in a Wednesday afternoon email to PFT: “It’s standard policy for the league to review a matter such as this.”

Coach Mike McDaniel suggested earlier in the day that the in-house disciplinary process has been activated. It entails at some point an effort to interview the alleged victim.

In this case, the alleged victim is Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. She has accused Hill of eight instances of domestic violence in a court filing submitted in connection with a divorce case.

If she does not cooperate (the league has no power to compel her cooperation), the review will go nowhere. If she does — and if the league believes her more than it believes Hill — he could end up being disciplined. If the league decides to seek punishment, and if there’s no resolution, the process culminates in a hearing before Sue L. Robinson, a retired judge. Hill would have appeal rights to the Commissioner or his designee.

Ten years ago last month, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, in an incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend. That incident resulted in his dismissal from the Oklahoma State football team; he finished his career at West Alabama.

That incident could become, under the Personal Conduct Policy, an aggravating factor in connection with any punishment Hill may face, if he is deemed to have violated the Personal Conduct Policy in his interactions with his estranged wife.

The new domestic violence allegations emerged at a time when rumors were circulating as to the Steelers potentially trying to trade for Hill. The Chiefs, we’ve heard, were also interested. The current situation will necessarily complicate any effort by another team to make a deal, given the possibility of a suspension.