Lamar Jackson says he’s playing vs. Steelers

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is planning to play against the Steelers in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Jackson told reporters, “I’m gonna be out there,” during his Thursday press conference.

While Jackson missed last Saturday’s victory over Green Bay with a back contusion, he’s been a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. That backs up the notion that Jackson will start on Sunday.

Jackson added that he’s planning to wear some protective padding for his back for Sunday’s game.

In his 12 starts this season, Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for 340 yards with two TDs, averaging just 5.4 yards per carry.

Also on Baltimore’s injury report, receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) were non-participants for the second straight day.

Tight end Charlie Kolar (nose), fullback Patrick Ricard (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee), and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) were upgraded from limited to full.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) remained limited.