 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson says he’s playing vs. Steelers

  
Published January 1, 2026 05:01 PM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is planning to play against the Steelers in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Jackson told reporters, “I’m gonna be out there,” during his Thursday press conference.

While Jackson missed last Saturday’s victory over Green Bay with a back contusion, he’s been a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. That backs up the notion that Jackson will start on Sunday.

Jackson added that he’s planning to wear some protective padding for his back for Sunday’s game.

In his 12 starts this season, Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for 340 yards with two TDs, averaging just 5.4 yards per carry.

Also on Baltimore’s injury report, receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) were non-participants for the second straight day.

Tight end Charlie Kolar (nose), fullback Patrick Ricard (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee), and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) were upgraded from limited to full.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) remained limited.