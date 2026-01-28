 Skip navigation
Broncos CEO Greg Penner: “Zero concern” about Bo Nix’s health going forward

  
Published January 28, 2026 03:15 PM

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner says quarterback Bo Nix will fully recover from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the AFC Championship Game and has a clean bill of health going forward.

“Zero concern,” Penner said. “His surgery was a straightforward surgery, went very well. Absolutely no issues there or concerns going forward.”

Penner sounds fully invested in Nix as the franchise quarterback for years to come.

“I thought he had a second year quarterback fantastic season,” Penner said. “He won 15 games for us. Showed his mettle in the fourth quarter a lot of times, bringing us back. He would say the same thing, it’s only his second year in the league and he’s got room to grow, and fortunately Bo has a terrific approach of studying, working, he loves the game. I look forward to watching his continued improvement over the coming years.”

Nix also broke his ankle in both high school and college, and head coach Sean Payton said Nix was predisposed to suffering the injury that he had this year. Despite all that, the Broncos are counting on a healthy Nix playing 17 — or more — games a year, for years to come.