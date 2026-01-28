 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Harbaugh, McDaniel 'should be a good fit' with LAC

January 28, 2026 08:58 AM
Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel feel like an odd couple from a personality standpoint, but they could be a good fit from a football standpoint.

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
nbc_pft_mikemc_260128.jpg
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’
nbc_pft_billsbradypromoted_260128.jpg
06:38
Brady will face ‘enormous’ amount of pressure
nbc_pft_beaneconvo_260128.jpg
05:10
What does Brady hire mean for Beane and Bills?
nbc_pft_hofcommconvo_260128.jpg
10:00
How can Hall of Fame improve selection process?
nbc_pft_belichickcheating_260128.jpg
05:09
How do scandals hurt Belichick’s HOF chances?
KenAndersonPFT1-28MPX.jpg
04:49
Evaluating other candidates for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_poliansrole_260128.jpg
10:39
What was Polian’s role in Belichick’s HOF snub?
nbc_pft_morebelichick_260128.jpg
07:19
Voting process for HOF is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_pft_belichicknotfirstballot_260128.jpg
07:44
HOF voters ‘missed the assignment’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_belichickreportout_260128.jpg
08:39
How did Belichick’s reported HOF denial get out?
nbc_pft_belichickprocessv2_260128.jpg
06:43
Why did Belichick’s reported HOF snub happen?
nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_pff_draftskills_260127.jpg
01:34
PFF’s top skill players in the 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
09:05
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260127.jpg
02:40
Report: Schwartz ‘gaining momentum’ to be CLE HC

nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
nbc_soccer_uswntvschile_260127.jpg
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260127.jpg
01:18
Kawhi: Dunn has been a ‘tremendous piece’ for LAC
nbc_nba_embiidpostgame_260127.jpg
01:28
Embiid: ‘It’s a good start, we have to keep going’
bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_nba_paulgeorgeintv_260127.jpg
06:08
George striking balance in role with 76ers
nbc_nba_milphidighit_260127.jpg
01:43
Should top of the East be ‘worried’ about Sixers?
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_risingstars3_260127.jpg
04:52
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?