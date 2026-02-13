 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Raiders 'shouldn't wait' to trade Crosby

February 13, 2026 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the offseason as reports circulate that he wants to be traded.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
01:58
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
nbc_pft_seahawkssell_260213.jpg
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
nbc_pft_tanking_260213.jpg
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260212.jpg
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
predictions.jpg
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
nbc_pft_jamespearce_260212.jpg
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_afcchat_260212.jpg
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
new_mpx_mpx.jpg
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
gettyimages-2252661027.jpg
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
gettyimages-2225840266.jpg
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260212.jpg
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
nbc_pft_parade_260212.jpg
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
nbc_csu_willcampbell_260211.jpg
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260211.jpg
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbellpt2_260211.jpg
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
nbc_pft_simmsmeetsbadbunny_260211.jpg
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lebroncomp_260212(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs
nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_jarenjackson_260212.jpg
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260212.jpg
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_nba_postallstar_260212.jpg
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
nbc_nba_moregames_260212.jpg
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_nas_d500quals_260211.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying