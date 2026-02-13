 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Syndication: The Tennessean
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Syndication: The Tennessean
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs

February 13, 2026 01:02 AM
Lebron James was all over the court against the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the oldest player to record a triple-double in a win heading into All-Star Weekend.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_jarenjackson_260212.jpg
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260212.jpg
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
nbc_nba_postallstar_260212.jpg
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
nbc_nba_moregames_260212.jpg
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_roto_stephoncastle_260211.jpg
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260210.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
nbc_nba_tanking_260210.jpg
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
nbc_roto_stephencurry_260210.jpg
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_260210.jpg
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
nbc_roto_jalenwilliams_260210.jpg
01:27
How can Williams returning to lineup help Thunder?
giddey.jpg
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
harden.jpg
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
wemby.jpg
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
pistons_hornets.jpg
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
dillon_brooks.jpg
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
nbc_nba_carusointv_260209.jpg
03:53
Caruso’s offensive night lifts Thunder past LAL
nbc_nba_okclal_260209.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder strike down Lakers
nbc_nba_jwillintv_260209.jpg
01:03
Williams on return: Can’t take health for granted
nbc_nba_milorlando_digitalhit_260209.jpg
01:08
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260212.jpg
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
predictions.jpg
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
nbc_pft_jamespearce_260212.jpg
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_afcchat_260212.jpg
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
new_mpx_mpx.jpg
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
gettyimages-2252661027.jpg
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
gettyimages-2225840266.jpg
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260212.jpg
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
nbc_pft_parade_260212.jpg
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton