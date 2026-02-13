HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs
February 13, 2026 01:02 AM
Lebron James was all over the court against the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the oldest player to record a triple-double in a win heading into All-Star Weekend.
Related Videos
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
01:57
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
01:27
How can Williams returning to lineup help Thunder?
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
03:53
Caruso’s offensive night lifts Thunder past LAL
01:57
Highlights: Thunder strike down Lakers
01:03
Williams on return: Can’t take health for granted
01:08
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
Latest Clips
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue