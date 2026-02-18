 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Cuban's comments on tanking in sports

February 18, 2026 01:08 PM
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into Mark Cuban's recent comments social media regarding tanking, and if it's an issue that deserves so much attention from NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
11:07
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
03:35
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
05:36
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?
nbc_pft_49ersmexico_260218.jpg
02:59
49ers to play in Mexico City, Melbourne in 2026
nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
05:14
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker
nbc_roto_travishunter_260216.jpg
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
GettyImages-2168261298.jpg
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260216.jpg
02:31
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
GettyImages-2261669738.jpg
08:43
Incentives ‘misaligned’ when it comes to tanking
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_260216.jpg
05:38
Potential NFL landing spots for Hill
nbc_pft_reportcard_260216.jpg
12:05
NFL scores ‘hollow’ win over NFLPA’s report cards
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
01:58
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
nbc_pft_seahawkssell_260213.jpg
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
nbc_pft_tanking_260213.jpg
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260213.jpg
28:14
Florio: Raiders ‘shouldn’t wait’ to trade Crosby
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260212.jpg
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
predictions.jpg
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
nbc_pft_jamespearce_260212.jpg
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_afcchat_260212.jpg
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260218.jpg
10:11
Naming top contenders to win March Madness
nbc_nba_aswvlog_260218.jpg
09:26
Inside look at NBA All-Star Weekend Media scrums
nbc_nba_draftkings_260218.jpg
04:19
Ride with Dybansta, Acuff in bigtime CBB matchups
nbc_nba_experienceasw_260218.jpg
09:29
Reflecting on All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_allstarformat_260218.jpg
09:59
New NBA All-Star format is something to build on
nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
02:56
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
03:52
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_target_260217.jpg
01:50
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
nbc_roto_fade_260217.jpg
01:49
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break
nbc_nba_joakimnoahV2_260217.jpg
28:15
Noah reflects on All-Star trips, life after NBA
nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
07:36
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_johnwooden_260217.jpg
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
tomac_seattle.jpg
10:22
Stewart’s top moments from Seattle Supercross
nbc_roto_clippers_260217.jpg
02:10
Clippers can reach playoffs with Kawhi on fire
nbc_roto_warriors_260217.jpg
01:50
‘Virtually no chance’ Warriors escape play-in
nbc_nba_differentabout_260217.jpg
02:26
Thunder in ‘vulnerable state’ after All-Star break
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
nbc_t24_chasesexton_260216.jpg
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
nbc_t24_elitomac_260216.jpg
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
nbc_t24_haidendeegan_260216.jpg
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
nbc_nba_draftkings_260216.jpg
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
nbc_nba_allstarsunday_260216.jpg
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format