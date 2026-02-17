Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Assessing Tua's market as Miami determines future
February 17, 2026 12:37 PM
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on the futures of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins as the franchise enters a new era under new head coach Jeff Hafley.
Related Videos
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
02:31
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
08:43
Incentives ‘misaligned’ when it comes to tanking
05:38
Potential NFL landing spots for Hill
12:05
NFL scores ‘hollow’ win over NFLPA’s report cards
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
01:58
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
28:14
Florio: Raiders ‘shouldn’t wait’ to trade Crosby
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
Latest Clips
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game
01:49
Kings’ LaVine sidelined for rest of season
47
Cunningham praises new NBA All-Star Game format
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
01:59
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game
01:59
HLs: Team World vs USA Stripes, All-Star Game
01:48
USA Stars vs. USA Stripes produces wild finish
02:00
Highlights: USA Stars v USA Stripes, All-Star Game
14:51
Highlights: 68th Daytona 500
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue