Top News

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Doug Gottlieb gets one-game suspension from Horizon League after criticizing officiating
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Pittsburgh Pirates v. Baltimore Orioles
MLB 2026 National League Cy Young Best Bets, Odds, Picks, Rankings, Predictions: Can Paul Skenes repeat?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavs' Irving sidelined for remainder of season

February 18, 2026 02:38 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the best backcourt scenario for the Mavericks now that Kyrie Irving has been shut down for the rest of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

nbc_roto_dillonbrooks_260218.jpg
01:13
How will Suns handle Brooks, his technical fouls?
nbc_nba_aswvlog_260218.jpg
09:26
Inside look at NBA All-Star Weekend Media scrums
nbc_roto_dpoy_260218.jpg
01:49
Will Wembanyama win Defensive Player of the Year?
nbc_roto_mostimproved_260218.jpg
02:05
Take Avdija to be named NBA’s most improved player
nbc_roto_coachoty_260218.jpg
01:57
Bickerstaff favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year
nbc_nba_experienceasw_260218.jpg
09:29
Reflecting on All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_allstarformat_260218.jpg
09:59
New NBA All-Star format is something to build on
nbc_roto_target_260217.jpg
01:50
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
nbc_roto_fade_260217.jpg
01:49
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break
nbc_nba_joakimnoahV2_260217.jpg
28:15
Noah reflects on All-Star trips, life after NBA
nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
07:36
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_clippers_260217.jpg
02:10
Clippers can reach playoffs with Kawhi on fire
nbc_roto_warriors_260217.jpg
01:50
‘Virtually no chance’ Warriors escape play-in
nbc_nba_differentabout_260217.jpg
02:26
Thunder in ‘vulnerable state’ after All-Star break
nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
nbc_nba_draftkings_260216.jpg
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
nbc_nba_allstarsunday_260216.jpg
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
nbc_nba_chrispaul_260216.jpg
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
nbc_nba_allstarsaturday_260216.jpg
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
nbc_bte_bestrecord_260216.jpg
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
USATSI_28197856_copy.jpg
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
USATSI_28249352.jpg
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_zachlavine_260216.jpg
01:49
Kings’ LaVine sidelined for rest of season
nbc_nba_cadecunningham_260216.jpg
47
Cunningham praises new NBA All-Star Game format
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
01:59
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
01:11
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
01:35
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
58
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_260218.jpg
01:40
Calafiori’s own goal brings Wolves level at 2-2
nbc_pl_wolars_260218.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_roto_pablolopez_260218.jpg
02:13
Twins P Lopez suffers torn UCL; surgery likely
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260218.jpg
01:28
How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason?
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_260218.jpg
01:16
Will Golden be better fantasy option next season?
nbc_roto_tylerallgeiers_260218.jpg
01:17
Allgeier’s expected departure could help Robinson
nbc_nba_cbb_260218.jpg
10:11
Naming top contenders to win March Madness
nbc_nba_draftkings_260218.jpg
04:19
Ride with Dybansta, Acuff in bigtime CBB matchups
nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
11:07
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
03:35
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
05:36
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?
nbc_pft_49ersmexico_260218.jpg
02:59
49ers to play in Mexico City, Melbourne in 2026
nbc_pft_markcubantanking_260218.jpg
11:59
Unpacking Cuban’s comments on tanking in sports
nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
02:56
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
03:52
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_johnwooden_260217.jpg
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
tomac_seattle.jpg
10:22
Stewart’s top moments from Seattle Supercross
nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
05:14
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win