Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
February 12, 2026 04:33 PM
Michael Kayode's long throw gets the better of Arsenal's defense as the ball finds the head of Keane Lewis-Potter to bring the Bees back to level terms at the Gtech.
Related Videos
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
10:45
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 26
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leeds United Matchweek 26
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
Latest Clips
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
07:42
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue