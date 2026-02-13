 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Syndication: The Tennessean
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win
Syndication: The Tennessean
Mikayla Blakes scores 34 points to help No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Texas 86-70
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State

February 12, 2026 09:47 PM
Five players scored in double figures to help the Terrapins take down Penn State in Big Ten action.

Related Videos

nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
iowauscphoto.jpg
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
indianamichiganphoto.jpg
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_cbb_wmarylanduclahl_260118.jpg
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
nbc_cbb_closeinterview_260118.jpg
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
nbc_wcbb_marylanduscreacs_260115.jpg
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_jarenjackson_260212.jpg
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260212.jpg
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_nba_postallstar_260212.jpg
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
nbc_nba_moregames_260212.jpg
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260212.jpg
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
predictions.jpg
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
nbc_pft_jamespearce_260212.jpg
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_afcchat_260212.jpg
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
new_mpx_mpx.jpg
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
gettyimages-2252661027.jpg
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
gettyimages-2225840266.jpg
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260212.jpg
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
nbc_pft_parade_260212.jpg
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’