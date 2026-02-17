Skip navigation
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world's highest-ranked American men
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won't be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Gray 'definition of Unrivaled' after 1-on-1 win
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
February 16, 2026 08:53 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down South Carolina’s 79-72 win over LSU in primetime and react to Dawn Staley reaching 500 wins with the victory.
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
13:47
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game
01:49
Kings’ LaVine sidelined for rest of season
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
02:31
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
08:43
Incentives ‘misaligned’ when it comes to tanking
05:38
Potential NFL landing spots for Hill
12:05
NFL scores ‘hollow’ win over NFLPA’s report cards
47
Cunningham praises new NBA All-Star Game format
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
