Top News

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery

Top Clips

Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?

Top News

Top Clips

Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?

Watch Now

South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’

February 16, 2026 08:53 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down South Carolina’s 79-72 win over LSU in primetime and react to Dawn Staley reaching 500 wins with the victory.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
iowauscphoto.jpg
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
indianamichiganphoto.jpg
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_cbb_wmarylanduclahl_260118.jpg
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
nbc_cbb_closeinterview_260118.jpg
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
13:47
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
nbc_t24_chasesexton_260216.jpg
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
nbc_t24_elitomac_260216.jpg
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
nbc_t24_haidendeegan_260216.jpg
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
nbc_nba_draftkings_260216.jpg
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
nbc_nba_allstarsunday_260216.jpg
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
nbc_nba_chrispaul_260216.jpg
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
nbc_nba_allstarsaturday_260216.jpg
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
nbc_roto_brianfleury_260216.jpg
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_travishunter_260216.jpg
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
nbc_bte_bestrecord_260216.jpg
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
USATSI_28197856_copy.jpg
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_260216.jpg
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
nbc_roto_franciscolindor_260216.jpg
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
USATSI_28249352.jpg
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_zachlavine_260216.jpg
01:49
Kings’ LaVine sidelined for rest of season
GettyImages-2168261298.jpg
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260216.jpg
02:31
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
GettyImages-2261669738.jpg
08:43
Incentives ‘misaligned’ when it comes to tanking
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_260216.jpg
05:38
Potential NFL landing spots for Hill
nbc_pft_reportcard_260216.jpg
12:05
NFL scores ‘hollow’ win over NFLPA’s report cards
nbc_nba_cadecunningham_260216.jpg
47
Cunningham praises new NBA All-Star Game format
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’