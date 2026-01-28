Report: Steelers are close to hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator

The Steelers are continuing to round out their coaching staff with an assistant from the AFC West.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are close to hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.

Graham, 47, had been with the Raiders since 2022 when he was hired by Josh McDaniels to be the club’s defensive coordinator. He stayed on under former Raiders coaches Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll.

Graham previously worked for the Patriots from 2009-2015 as a defensive assistant. He then was the Giants’ defensive line coach from 2016-2017 before McCarthy hired him in 2018 to be Green Bay’s linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

From there, Graham was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and the Giants’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 2020-2021.

Additionally, Dulac reports McCarthy is looking to hire former Packers offensive line coach James Campen and former Cowboys assistant line coach Ramon Chinyoung. McCarthy is also expected to retain three members of former head coach Mike Tomlin’s staff: linebackers coach Scott McCurley, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, and secondary coach Gerald Alexander.