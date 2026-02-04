Cam Ward: Brian Daboll will hold me to high standard, I want that

Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that he believes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the “perfect man to match up” with quarterback Cam Ward as the team works to continue developing the 2025 first-round pick after a strong finish to his rookie season.

Ward feels the same way, even if it means that he’s going to hear some blunt criticism from time to time. Ward said that Daboll “is going to let me know the real” whether it is positive or negative and that he’ll welcome hearing tough things because it will help him get to where he wants to go in the NFL.

“I like that he is a fiery coach,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “He is going to get on my ass when he needs to, and he is going to hold me to a high standard. And that’s the standard I want to be held to.”

The Ward-Daboll pairing will be crucial to Saleh’s success in his tenure with the Titans and anything that needs to happen to make it a successful one should be on the table as the team moves toward the 2026 season.