 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward: Brian Daboll will hold me to high standard, I want that

  
Published February 4, 2026 10:31 AM

Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that he believes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the “perfect man to match up” with quarterback Cam Ward as the team works to continue developing the 2025 first-round pick after a strong finish to his rookie season.

Ward feels the same way, even if it means that he’s going to hear some blunt criticism from time to time. Ward said that Daboll “is going to let me know the real” whether it is positive or negative and that he’ll welcome hearing tough things because it will help him get to where he wants to go in the NFL.

“I like that he is a fiery coach,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “He is going to get on my ass when he needs to, and he is going to hold me to a high standard. And that’s the standard I want to be held to.”

The Ward-Daboll pairing will be crucial to Saleh’s success in his tenure with the Titans and anything that needs to happen to make it a successful one should be on the table as the team moves toward the 2026 season.