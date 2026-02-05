Sam Darnold has another limited practice

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had another limited practice on Wednesday.

He has not had a full practice since injuring his left oblique on Jan. 15.

Darnold, though, was not given an injury designation last week for a hypothetical game over the off weekend. He is expected to start in Super Bowl LX.

Every player practiced for the Seahawks on the first official practice of the week.

Left tackle Charles Cross (foot), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle/knee), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest) were limited.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones (chest) safety Julian Love (shoulder), fullback Brady Russell (hand), tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) were full participants.