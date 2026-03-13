 Skip navigation
Eagles sign former Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie

  
Published March 13, 2026 03:45 AM

Free agent pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie is heading to Philadelphia.

Ebiketie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, giving Philadelphia some additional depth in its pass rush.

It will be something of a homecoming for Ebiketie, who played his college football at Temple and then transferred to Penn State. He’s originally from Cameroon.

The 27-year-old Ebiketie has played his entire four-year career for the Falcons, who drafted him in the second round in 2022. He has 16.5 sacks while playing primarily as a situational pass rusher. Last season he played in all 17 games for the Falcons and was on the field for 35 percent of Atlanta’s defensive snaps.

Ebiketie is No. 66 on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents.