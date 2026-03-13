Titans unveil new uniforms, ditching blue helmets for white

The leak was accurate.

The Tennessee Titans have unveiled new uniforms (again). The latest iteration dumps the bowling-ball blue helmet for a white one, with a revamped logo in the same Oilers-style blue.

The base uniforms have a distinct Oilers vibe, too.

There’s also a secondary logo dubbed “The Football.” It’s shaped like (spoiler alert) a football, with a combination “T” and “N” inside.

The move comes a year before the Titans move into a new stadium. They have a new coaching staff, led by Robert Saleh. And they’d added plenty of pieces in free agency in an effort to build around 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and standout defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans last made a major uniform change in 2018, swapping white helmets for blue.

The franchise moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. They were the Tennessee Oilers for two years before becoming the Titans in 1999.