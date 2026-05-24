Brian Schottenheimer sells house, in order to move closer to work

As the expectations grow for the 2026 Cowboys, every second counts.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer knows it.

Via Neal Franklin of the Dallas Morning News, Schottenheimer is selling his house because it’s too far away from work. And because he wants something closer than 30 minutes away from the team’s headquarters, Schottenheimer’s current home in McKinney was put on the market for a mere $3.8 million.

It was listed on April 17. A buyer has already been found.

There’s no indication that Schottenheimer has found another place. Hopefully, it will be owl proof.

The deeper message is that Schottenheimer has prioritized getting the most out of every day. With 10 out of 32 teams changing coaches after the 2025 season, the NFL has never been more of a year-to-year proposition.

Which makes selling a house in order to move closer to work always better than selling a house to move out of town.