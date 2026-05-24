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Kyle Williams is working to earn more reps and targets in his second season

  
Published May 24, 2026 01:41 PM

Patriots receiver Kyle Williams, a third-round pick in 2025, had only 10 catches as a rookie, and only two in four postseason games. He’s hoping to make a major improvement in 2026.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN, Williams has focused on improving his lower-body strength during the offseason. He has gained five to eight pounds.

Per Reiss, Williams says he’s in the range of 190 to 193 pounds.

Williams hopes to do more work in the middle of the field. He’s also intent on building chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye and mastering the team’s playbook.

The passing attack in New England undoubtedly will be very different this season. Stefon Diggs has been released. Romeo Doubs has arrived. And A.J. Brown could still be on the way.

Williams will have extra competition for reps and targets. The offseason work seems to be all about getting more than his 336 snaps in 2025 (31 percent) and 21 total regular-season targets.