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Free Big Shield ebook offer is extended to Sunday

  
Published May 24, 2026 08:45 AM

It’s a bonus day to get a free copy of the Big Shield ebook.

The offer is a small reward for those who have made time on a holiday weekend to pay us a visit. There’s not much currently happening in the NFL, in comparison to the usual non-stop flow of news.

Throw in the fact that you’ve surely got plenty of better things to do during the three-day unofficial launch of summer, and it’s all the more reason to give you something you can read, if you choose, during whatever downtime you’ll be enjoying over the next couple of months.

Football season will be here soon enough. The inevitable 100-day countdown tweets from the 32 teams’ social-media accounts are coming.

For now, enjoy life. Get a little rest. Kick back and read a book. Or do whatever else you choose to do. Nowadays, there aren’t nearly enough opportunities to unplug and not worry about all the stuff that is out there to worry about.