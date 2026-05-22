 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run
nbc_pft_campbelldeal_260522.jpg
Campbell deal is a ‘smart move’ for Lions

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run
nbc_pft_campbelldeal_260522.jpg
Campbell deal is a ‘smart move’ for Lions

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Campbell deal is a ‘smart move’ for Lions

May 22, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Jack Campbell’s new deal with the Detroit Lions and explain why Brad Holmes and co. decided to keep the linebacker in the "Motor City" for the long run.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
01:00
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
12:28
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run
nbc_pft_faulkcomments_260522.jpg
03:28
Faulk criticizes racial disparity in football
nbc_pft_darnoldconvo_260522.jpg
05:44
Darnold discusses MIN’s decision not to keep him
nbc_pft_schoengiants_260522.jpg
18:33
What Schoen’s extension says about Harbaugh, NYG
nbc_pft_staffordlions_260522.jpg
05:08
Would Stafford ever return to the Lions?
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260522.jpg
10:25
Is Simpson the best insurance option for Stafford?
nbc_pft_staffordextended_260522.jpg
10:58
What Stafford extension means for both sides
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_260521.jpg
01:26
Judkins may be touchdown dependent in 2026
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260521.jpg
01:30
Cousins has a good chance to start Week 1
nbc_roto_brockbowers_260521.jpg
01:32
Bowers’ could bounce back in 2026
ElwayBestArms.jpg
12:55
Who is on the Mount Rushmore of all-time NFL arms?
RavensCSU5-21.jpg
02:34
Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026
nbc_csu_jacobybrissett_260521.jpg
03:36
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_260521.jpg
02:42
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_tylershough_260521.jpg
03:14
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tyler Shough
nbc_csu_joeflacco_260521.jpg
05:12
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Joe Flacco
nbc_roto_afcwestwintotal_260521.jpg
02:05
Lean on over for Broncos, Chargers win totals
nbc_pft_fifa_260521.jpg
04:00
FIFA adding natural grass to NFL fields
nbc_pft_nolansmitharrest_260521.jpg
03:45
Smith arrested after allegedly driving 135 mph
nbc_pft_joenamath_260521.jpg
01:51
Looking at Joe Namath’s TD-to-INT ratio
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260521.jpg
08:02
Can Watson stabilize Browns’ quarterback position?
nbc_pft_qbsandints_260521.jpg
06:29
Were interceptions more accepted in previous eras?
nbc_pft_qbstostartteam_260521.jpg
03:47
Which NFL player would you start a team with?
nbc_pft_joshallen_260521.jpg
07:46
Simms: Allen is ‘one of the greatest I’ve seen’
nbc_pft_joeburrow_260521.jpg
11:12
Pressure is on Burrow, Bengals to make playoffs
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_260521.jpg
06:37
Burrow on Hendrickson: ‘I know how he operates’
nbc_pft_rodgersyoungqbs_260521.jpg
08:02
How will Rodgers mentor Steelers’ young QBs?
nbc_pft_aura_260521.jpg
10:01
Which athletes and celebrities have the most aura?
nbc_pft_mendoza_260521.jpg
04:36
Mendoza’s character and aura feel ‘authentic’

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
09:05
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
01:27
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_wnba_sparksmercury_260522.jpg
01:47
HLs: Sparks roll to first road win vs. Mercury
nbc_nba_nykclegame2hl_260521.jpg
01:58
HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2
liberty_valkyries.jpg
01:44
HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty
tempo_lynx.jpg
01:37
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
oly_swm400im_syuntalee_260521.jpg
07:35
Teenager Lee charges to men’s 400m IM win
oly_sww400im_kennedidobson_260521.jpg
09:41
Dobson blows away field to win 400m IM
oly_swm200fr_henrymcfadden_260521.jpg
05:49
McFadden earns 200m freestyle win in Sacramento
oly_sww200fr_torrihuske_260521.jpg
06:13
Huske gets second win of the day in 200m free
oly_swm50bk_ryanmurphy_260521.jpg
03:57
Murphy wins 50m backstroke in return to swimming
oly_sww50bk_katharineberkoff_260521.jpg
04:20
Berkoff gets another 50m backstroke win
oly_sww100bu_torrihuske_260521.jpg
03:11
Huske wins 100-meter butterfly with narrow finish
nbc_nba_enjoy_jkidd_260521.jpg
03:29
Mavericks moving into new era with Kidd firing
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260521.jpg
03:11
Towns will be more aggressive in Game 2 vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_enjoy_nykcavsgame1_260521.jpg
12:02
How Cavs let game one slip away vs. Knicks
nbc_golf_cjnelsonrd1_260521.jpg
01:57
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_wcfinjuriesv2_260521.jpg
06:57
How injuries will impact Western Conference Finals
nbc_nba_enjoy_spursokcgame2_260521.jpg
13:04
Spurs turnovers too costly in Game 2 loss
nbc_nba_enjoy_roleplayers_260521.jpg
09:13
Role players that deserve an NBA ring
nbc_ncaa_uclabaseball_260521.jpg
01:37
UCLA baseball mirrors Bruin legend Robinson
nbc_nba_bullsoffszn_260519.jpg
08:53
Bulls may go for a hard reset in 2026 offseason
nbc_nba_jazzoffszn_260519.jpg
10:02
Jazz’s draft may be ‘complicated’ this year
nbc_nba_grizzoffszn_260519.jpg
07:43
Grizzlies ‘stacked’ with assets and flexibility
nbc_nba_wizardsoffszn_260519.jpg
08:25
How should Wizards navigate first overall pick?
nbc_rtf_big10meetings_260521.jpg
09:22
CFP expansion may not be beneficial for NCAA
nbc_rtf_seasonimpact_260521.jpg
10:48
How will CFP expansion impact regular season?
nbc_rtf_conferenceimpact_260521.jpg
06:35
Conference championship games have been ‘devalued’
nbc_roto_spencersteer_260521.jpg
01:31
Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
nbc_roto_konnorgriffin_260521.jpg
01:50
Griffin ‘finding his footing’ amid hot streak