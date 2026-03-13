Jerry Jones doesn’t anticipate another run at Maxx Crosby but won’t rule it out

The Cowboys were interested in a trade for Maxx Crosby. They missed out when the Raiders traded the edge rusher to the Ravens on Friday.

But the Ravens failed Crosby on his physical on Tuesday, prompting questions about whether the Raiders might attempt to trade Crosby again once his knee heals. (The Raiders are telling teams they are no longer interested in trading Crosby.)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t rule out re-engaging in trade talks with the Raiders, but admits it isn’t likely.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones told Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press during an event promoting an IndyCar series street race in Arlington. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

The Cowboys cleared cap space on Wednesday by trading defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas. Odighizuwa went to the 49ers, and Thomas to the Titans.

They added a pass rusher earlier this week by trading with the Packers for Rashan Gary.