Hendrickson could be a 'better outcome' for Ravens
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Cowboys trade DT Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers for third-round pick

  
Published March 11, 2026 06:43 PM

The Cowboys have traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cowboys will receive a third-round pick in return.

The move was expected after they signed nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia on Tuesday, and a report indicated they were in talks with the 49ers. It reunites Odighizuwa with Matt Eberflus, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last season and now serves as the 49ers’ assistant head coach of defense.

The Cowboys will save $4.75 million, but they have a $16 million dead cap charge.

Dallas made a splash last offseason, re-signing Odighizuwa, who would have been one of the NFL’s top free agents, to a four-year, $80 million contract with $58 million guaranteed. The Cowboys then traded for defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams during the season.

That gave the Cowboys a glut at the position as they switch to the 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Odighizuwa totaled 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 17 games last season.