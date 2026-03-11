 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys getting calls about availability of DT Osa Odighizuwa

  
Published March 10, 2026 09:35 PM

The Cowboys are receiving calls about the availability of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 49ers are one of the teams to call the Cowboys, per Harris.

San Francisco hired former Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the assistant head coach of defense.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason before the Cowboys traded for defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. On Tuesday, they signed nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Although the Cowboys restructured several deals, Odighizuwa’s contract was not touched.

He has a cap number of $20.75 million for this season.