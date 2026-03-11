Report: Cowboys getting calls about availability of DT Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys are receiving calls about the availability of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 49ers are one of the teams to call the Cowboys, per Harris.

San Francisco hired former Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the assistant head coach of defense.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason before the Cowboys traded for defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. On Tuesday, they signed nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Although the Cowboys restructured several deals, Odighizuwa’s contract was not touched.

He has a cap number of $20.75 million for this season.