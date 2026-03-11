Solomon Thomas will rejoin Robert Saleh after trade from Cowboys

The Cowboys have made a second trade on Wednesday, sending defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The teams will swap seventh-round picks, with the Cowboys getting No. 218 overall and the Titans No. 225 overall.

The Cowboys will save about $2.5 million in cap space, with $750,000 in dead money.

It reunites Thomas with Robert Saleh. The two were together with the 49ers from 2017-20 and with the Jets from 2021-24, so last season, when Saleh was back in San Francisco and Thomas was in Dallas, was the only season they weren’t on the same team.

The Cowboys had a glut of defensive tackles as they switch to the 3-4 and sent Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers earlier in the day.

Thomas, 30, played 16 games with two starts last season, totaling 27 tackles while playing 419 defensive snaps and 85 on special teams.

In his career, the third overall pick in 2017 has recorded 239 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 53 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.