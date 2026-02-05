 Skip navigation
Seahawks rookie S Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle at practice

  
Published February 4, 2026 10:13 PM

The Seahawks listed rookie safety Nick Emmanwori as limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. The pool report revealed the reason.

Emmanwori was injured while defending a pass late in Wednesday’s padded practice, according to pool reporter Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. He walked off the field on his own, with several players attempting to comfort Emmanwori before he left.

The severity of the injury is unknown.

“He had an ankle today,” coach Mike Macdonald told Kahler. “We brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps.”

The Seahawks drafted Emmanwori in the second round, and he is a finalist for defensive rookie of the year. He had three pass breakups in the NFC Championship Game.

Macdonald said in the pool report that Sam Darnold’s limited participation in practice was a part of the plan as he continues to work his way back from an left oblique injury. The quarterback has not had a full practice since injuring his side in a Jan. 15 practice.

“Sam’s right on schedule,” Macdonald told Kahler. “So we’ve had this plan here over the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day. And today he had a great day, so we’re right on schedule.”