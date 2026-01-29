 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh: Brian Daboll is the perfect match for Cam Ward

  
Published January 29, 2026 03:43 PM

Among the areas where the Jets fell short during Robert Saleh’s tenure as their head coach was at the quarterback position and Saleh thinks he has the right guy to avoid a similar fate with the Titans.

Saleh hired Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator this week and Saleh cited Daboll’s “history of developing young quarterbacks in this league and college” as the reason why he wanted him on the staff. The Titans have one of those quarterbacks in 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward.

“He is the perfect man to match up with Cam and maximize who he is,” Saleh said.

Ward threw for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing just under 60 percent of his passes as a rookie. He had eight of those touchdowns and and an interception in Weeks 14-17 and then opened 3-of-3 for 52 yards before getting hurt in Week 18. If all goes according to plan, Daboll’s presence will allow Ward to keep building off of that close to his rookie year.