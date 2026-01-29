Robert Saleh: Brian Daboll is the perfect match for Cam Ward

Among the areas where the Jets fell short during Robert Saleh’s tenure as their head coach was at the quarterback position and Saleh thinks he has the right guy to avoid a similar fate with the Titans.

Saleh hired Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator this week and Saleh cited Daboll’s “history of developing young quarterbacks in this league and college” as the reason why he wanted him on the staff. The Titans have one of those quarterbacks in 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward.

“He is the perfect man to match up with Cam and maximize who he is,” Saleh said.

Ward threw for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing just under 60 percent of his passes as a rookie. He had eight of those touchdowns and and an interception in Weeks 14-17 and then opened 3-of-3 for 52 yards before getting hurt in Week 18. If all goes according to plan, Daboll’s presence will allow Ward to keep building off of that close to his rookie year.