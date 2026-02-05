 Skip navigation
Drake Maye on shoulder: I’m not trying to lie when I say I’m feeling great

  
Published February 5, 2026 12:38 PM

The state of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s right shoulder may have created some concern in the aftermath of New England’s AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos, but there’s been little reason for it this week.

Maye said on Monday night that he’ll be fine for Super Bowl LX and he was listed as a full participant on the team’s first practice report of the week. At a press conference on Thursday morning, Maye insisted that there’s no gamesmanship taking place when it comes to how he’s feeling.

“I’m not trying to lie to you guys when I say I’m feeling great,” Maye said. “I’m feeling great, and looking forward to getting out there today. Another day of practice, we got one tomorrow, and feeling pretty good.”

The Patriots will issue another practice report on Thursday and Friday will bring their injury designations for the matchup with the Seahawks, but it doesn’t look like there will be anything on either to contradict the message that Maye has been sending all week.