Rams’ 2026 “home” game against 49ers will be played in Melbourne, Australia

The 49ers and Rams will meet in Melbourne, Australia, for a regular-season game in 2026.

The NFL announced the matchup today, having previously confirmed that the Rams will be the home team for a game in Melbourne this season.

The league has not announced the date or kickoff time of the game, but it is expected to be a Sunday afternoon game for U.S. fans, meaning a Monday morning kickoff in Australia. The game is also expected to take place early in the season, likely in September or October.

The teams will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the host committee is expecting a sellout crow of around 100,000 fans. It will be the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, but it won’t be the last: The league has already said there will be more games in Melbourne in the future.

Although many NFL fans dislike seeing their team give up a home game to go overseas, especially against a division rival, the NFL is making it clear that it’s sending games abroad. There will be an all-time high nine international games in 2026.