 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jacksonint_260205.jpg
Jackson wants to break mold with men’s health
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_warnerint_260205_copy.jpg
Warner hopes SF returns to ‘dominance’ with Morris

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jacksonint_260205.jpg
Jackson wants to break mold with men’s health
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_warnerint_260205_copy.jpg
Warner hopes SF returns to ‘dominance’ with Morris

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mac Jones: I’ve proven I can be a starter, but it’s a business

  
Published February 5, 2026 03:27 PM

Mac Jones wouldn’t mind following the Sam Darnold blueprint for resurrecting himself as a starting NFL quarterback after early stumbles.

Darnold spent a year as a backup with the 49ers before moving on to the Vikings and helping them to 14 wins during the 2024 season. Darnold then jumped to the Seahawks and will be back at Levi’s Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Jones was the No. 2 quarterback for the Niners this season and wound up starting eight games while Brock Purdy was injured. Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing just under 70 percent of his passes and he said on NFL Network that he understands why Darnold credits his time with Kyle Shanahan with helping him take his game to another level. Jones also said that he thinks his play showed that he’s capable of a No. 1 job.

“Honestly, it’s a business. You know how this goes,” Jones said. “I’ve proven I can be a starter. I’ve proven I can be a starter in multiple different spots. I have 50-plus starts or whatever. I know how to do it, but it’s also a business. I understand both sides of it.”

The business part of things is that Jones remains under contract for the 2026 season and Shanahan said last month that he’d “be very surprised” if Jones was not back with the team. That level of surprise could drop with the right trade offer from another club, but it remains to be seen if that interest will materialize next month.