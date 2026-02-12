Texans get county support to build new headquarters in Houston suburbs

The Texans want to build a new team headquarters with indoor and outdoor practice fields in a Houston suburb, and they’ve gained support from Harris County to do so.

County commissioners voted today to approve an agreement to work with the Texans on building the headquarters on an 83-acre site in Bridgeland, about 35 miles from Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Currently, the Texans’ headquarters are at NRG Stadium, where they play their home games, and the team has had scheduling conflicts at times with the stadium being used for other events.

“To be able to move off-site would be more optimal for us,” Texans owner Cal McNair told the Houston Chronicle. “This would allow us to really be able to focus the organization and get us all in one place and not have all these distractions to the team. We want something world-class to match where we’re headed, and to be competitive on the business side and on the football side. I think this allows us to do this a little bit better.”

The plan is for the Texans to use 22 acres of the 83-acre development and the rest to be used by hotels, restaurants, entertainment events and other uses. The Texans plan to have their training camp at the facility and host high school football as well.