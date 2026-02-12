Report: Mike McCoy to join Raiders as assistant head coach

Mike McCoy is headed back to the AFC West.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Raiders are hiring McCoy as assistant head coach.

McCoy, 53, was added to the Titans staff as senior offensive assistant in early 2025. But he then took over as interim head coach after Brian Callan was fired in October.

The Titans went 2-9 under McCoy over the rest of the season.

McCoy was previously the Chargers’ head coach for their final years in San Diego from 2013-2016. He recorded a 27-37 regular-season record with a 1-1 postseason record.

Since then, he’s been the Broncos offensive coordinator, Cardinals offensive coordinator, and Jaguars quarterbacks coach.