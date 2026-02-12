 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike McCoy to join Raiders as assistant head coach

  
Published February 12, 2026 03:13 PM

Mike McCoy is headed back to the AFC West.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Raiders are hiring McCoy as assistant head coach.

McCoy, 53, was added to the Titans staff as senior offensive assistant in early 2025. But he then took over as interim head coach after Brian Callan was fired in October.

The Titans went 2-9 under McCoy over the rest of the season.

McCoy was previously the Chargers’ head coach for their final years in San Diego from 2013-2016. He recorded a 27-37 regular-season record with a 1-1 postseason record.

Since then, he’s been the Broncos offensive coordinator, Cardinals offensive coordinator, and Jaguars quarterbacks coach.