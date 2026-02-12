Ravens announce Jesse Minter’s first coaching staff

Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced his 2026 coaching staff on Thursday.

Harland Bower – Outside Linebackers Coach — Bower enters his first season as an NFL coach, after spending 16 years (2010-25) in the collegiate ranks. For the past four seasons, he served as the defensive ends coach at Duke.

Marcus Brady – Pass Game Coordinator — Brady enters his ninth season as an NFL coach, last serving as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator from 2024-25. He was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2021-22.

Randy Brown – Senior Special Teams Coach — Brown enters his 19th season on the Ravens’ coaching staff, after originally joining Baltimore in 2008 as a kicking consultant.

Keary Colbert – Wide Receivers Coach — Colbert spent the past three years coaching the Broncos’ wide receivers.

Christina DeRuyter – Chief of Staff to the Head Coach — DeRuyter spent the past two seasons serving as the Chargers’ director of football logistics.

Declan Doyle – Offensive Coordinator — Doyle enters his eighth NFL coaching season and his second as an offensive coordinator. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2025.

Lou Esposito – Defensive Line Coach — Esposito enters his first NFL season after last working at Michigan, where he spent the past two seasons coaching the defensive line.

Eddie Faulkner – Running Backs Coach — Faulkner enters his eighth NFL season and first with the Ravens after spending the previous seven years coaching the Steelers’ running backs.

Shawn Flaherty – Assistant Offensive Line Coach — Flaherty joins the Ravens as the assistant offensive line coach after previously serving in the same capacity with the Falcons (2023-25). He originally joined the Falcons as a football analyst in 2022.

Charlie Gelman – Game Management Coordinator/Defensive Assistant — Gelman rejoins the Ravens after spending the past three seasons with the title of football analyst/game management for the Colts. He gained his first NFL experience with the Ravens, serving in various roles.

Prentice Gill – Assistant Wide Receivers Coach — Gill enters his first season as assistant wide receivers coach after being elevated from his previous role as a Ravens’ coaching fellow, which he held for the past two years.

Zack Grossi – Tight Ends Coach — Grossi enters his eighth NFL season overall, most recently serving as the Broncos’ pass game specialist the past two seasons. Grossi, who was Denver’s offensive quality control coach from 2022-23, spent two years coaching alongside Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and three years with Joe Lombardi, the team’s new senior offensive assistant coach.

Ben Kotwica – Senior Assistant Special Teams Coach — Kotwica enters his 19th NFL season after spending 2025 as the Los Rams’ assistant special teams coordinator. (He was elevated to interim special teams coordinator following Week 16.) He was the special teams coordinator for the Broncos (2023-24), assistant special teams coordinator for the Vikings (2022) and special teams coordinator for the Falcons (2019-20), Commanders (2014-18) and Jets (2013).

Patrick Kramer – Offensive Quality Control Coach — Kramer enters his sixth NFL season overall, after serving five years as the Falcons’ offensive assistant coach (2023-25) and football analyst (2021-22).

Dwayne Ledford – Offensive Line Coach & Run Game Coordinator — Entering his 22nd season overall as a coach, Ledford spent the past five years guiding the Falcons’ offensive line (2021-25). He added run game coordinator to his role for the 2024-25 campaigns.



Anthony Levine Sr. – Special Teams Coordinator — Levine enters his third season as a Ravens’ special teams coach and first as the special teams coordinator.

Joe Lombardi – Senior Offensive Assistant Coach — Lombardi, who is entering his 21st NFL coaching season, has experience as an offensive coordinator with three NFL franchises (Lion, Chargers and Broncos). He most recently served as Denver’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Mike Mickens – Pass Game Coordinator & Secondary — Mickens enters his first NFL coaching season, bringing 15 years of experience at the collegiate level.

Rick Minter – Football Analyst — Minter enters his ninth season on a coaching staff with his son, Jesse Minter. The elder Minter most recently served as a senior defensive analyst for the Chargers (2024-25) and worked on Michigan’s defensive staff from 2022-23.

Andrew Rogan – Defensive Quality Control Coach — Rogan is in his sixth season with the Ravens and first as the team’s defensive quality control coach.

Tyler Santucci – Inside Linebackers Coach — Santucci is in his second season as Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach and owns 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

Miles Taylor – Assistant Defensive Backs Coach — Taylor enters his second NFL coaching season after spending 2025 as a coaching fellow with the Chargers.

P.J. Volker – Safeties Coach — Volker enters his first NFL coaching season, bringing more than 15 years of collegiate experience to the Ravens.

Anthony Weaver – Defensive Coordinator — Weaver enters his 15th NFL coaching season and first as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator. After two seasons as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, he returns to Baltimore for a third time after previously holding defensive coaching roles from 2021-23 and where he began his NFL playing career as a second-round draft pick at defensive end (2002-05).

Israel Woolfork – Quarterbacks Coach — Woolfork enters his fifth full NFL coaching season after spending the past three years as the Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach.