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Greg Olsen wins Emmy, over Tom Brady

  
Published May 26, 2026 09:58 PM

The awkward situation at Fox got a little more awkward on Tuesday night, at the annual Sports Emmys awards.

Greg Olsen, the No. 2 NFL analyst at Fox, won the award for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst. The other nominees included Tom Brady, Fox’s No. 1 NFL analyst.

It was awkward last year, too. After Brady’s first year after supplanting Olsen as the top analyst at Fox, Olsen was nominated for the award. Brady was not. (Brady’s long-time on-field nemesis, Peyton Manning, won the trophy.)

Olsen continues to be stuck behind Brady, while waiting for the top spot to possibly open at another network. And even though Brady will find a way to laugh it off, he’ll likely take it to heart and work even harder in 2026 to make the improvements necessary to get nominated again — and to win.

At a deeper level, the fact that Olsen won the award underscores the oddity of the decisions that often are made when it comes to NFL coverage. It doesn’t matter if Olsen is objectively better than Brady. Brady has the rings, the name, and the fame.