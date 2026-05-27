Patrick Mahomes is back on the field for OTAs after ACL repair

Less than five and a half months after suffering a torn ACL, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back on the practice field.

The Chiefs posted video of Mahomes taking part in the team’s OTA session on Tuesday. He was wearing a large brace on his left leg.

Mahomes reposted the video with a clock emoji. And, to no surprise, he’s currently beating the clock in his effort to return by Week 1.

No one should doubt him. Beyond the fact that he’s a professional athlete with an extreme skillset, Mahomes is determined. He’s highly motivated. He won’t reside in his fears. He will be ready to go when Week 1 rolls around.

It all gets started on the first Monday night of the season, with a visit from the Broncos. Even though both teams will be very different by Week 18, the outcome of that game could be the thing that breaks the tie for the AFC West title — and possibly for the No. 1 seed in the conference.