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Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
May 26, 2026 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Jason Kelce's recent comments on the NFL not playing as many games on Sunday, analyzing what the future holds for the NFL calendar.
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