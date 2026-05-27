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Jonas Vingegaard keeps overall lead as Michael Valgren wins Giro d’Italia stage and celebrates with son’s lucky charm
Kirsty Coventry
IOC president Kirsty Coventry says sports cut from 2032 Brisbane Games could return in future
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Iga Swiatek improves Paris record to 42-3; Elena Rybakina beaten in big day for Ukraine at the French Open

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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Daniel Jones

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Watch Now

Sabathia digs into baseball superstitions

May 27, 2026 11:12 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on baseball superstitions, including ones from CC's playing days and a quirky routine he never forgot about one of his former teammates in New York.

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