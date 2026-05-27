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DAL will be 'nightmare' to play as season goes on

May 27, 2026 03:02 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss how the beginning of the season has been so far for the Fever, Wings, Lynx and two newest expansion teams, the Fire and Tempo.

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