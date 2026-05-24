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Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reese and Canada double-doubles fuel the Dream’s 82-80 win over the Mercury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd’s third-quarter surge powers the Wings past the Liberty in Sabrina Ionescu’s debut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cavs look ‘defeated’ with Knicks on verge of sweep
Wings win over Liberty was a ‘tale of two halves’
Bueckers recaps Fudd’s record-breaking game
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HLs: Wings' Fudd breaks record vs Liberty
May 24, 2026 07:22 PM
Dallas Wings' Azzi Fudd hit three after three against the New York Liberty. Her six 3-pointers in the game broke the Wings' record.
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