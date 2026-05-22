HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Ryan: Kyle Busch was the highly talented lightning rod of NASCAR who loved wearing the black hat
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died at age 41
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
Teenager Lee charges to men’s 400m IM win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Ryan: Kyle Busch was the highly talented lightning rod of NASCAR who loved wearing the black hat
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died at age 41
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
Teenager Lee charges to men’s 400m IM win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty
May 21, 2026 10:38 PM
Watch highlights of the Golden State Valkyries emphatic win over the New York Liberty Thursday night.
Related Videos
01:37
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
01:54
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
01:40
Highlights: Fever take down Fire behind Boston
16:05
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
14:22
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
20:31
Jackson goes behind the curtain on WNBA’s CBA
01:52
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
02:01
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
05:03
Lynx’s Miles already is ‘separating herself’
01:54
Wings ‘set the tone’ during win vs Mystics
02:03
Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics
03:21
Ogunbowale: Fudd is ‘just getting comfortable’
53
Bueckers: Wings ‘held each other accountable’
01:47
Bueckers takes a trip to a WNBA Mount Rushmore
02:07
Mystics are the bet in matchup against Wings
01:59
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
01:41
HLs: Jaquez scores 20 in win over Lynx
02:16
HLs: Clark’s double-double against Seattle
04:08
Mitchell: Fever needs be ‘intentional’ on defense
01:41
Clark on Fever’s win: ‘Defense needs to improve’
01:28
‘Active defense’ assists Fever in win over Storm
02:39
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
02:21
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream
01:19
Wilson on how Aces can take down Dream
03:00
Miller siblings talk basketball, WNBA’s NBC return
02:37
Dream’s Reese previews matchup with Aces, Wilson
01:31
Choose to dream: Celebrating 30 years of the WNBA
03:03
Growing Up Miller: The iron family of basketball
01:29
Miller, Bird preview Aces vs Dream, Storm vs Fever
Latest Clips
01:58
HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2
07:35
Teenager Lee charges to men’s 400m IM win
09:41
Dobson blows away field to win 400m IM
05:49
McFadden earns 200m freestyle win in Sacramento
06:13
Huske gets second win of the day in 200m free
03:57
Murphy wins 50m backstroke in return to swimming
04:20
Berkoff gets another 50m backstroke win
03:11
Huske wins 100-meter butterfly with narrow finish
03:29
Mavericks moving into new era with Kidd firing
03:11
Towns will be more aggressive in Game 2 vs. Cavs
12:02
How Cavs let game one slip away vs. Knicks
01:57
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
06:57
How injuries will impact Western Conference Finals
13:04
Spurs turnovers too costly in Game 2 loss
09:13
Role players that deserve an NBA ring
01:37
UCLA baseball mirrors Bruin legend Robinson
08:53
Bulls may go for a hard reset in 2026 offseason
10:02
Jazz’s draft may be ‘complicated’ this year
07:43
Grizzlies ‘stacked’ with assets and flexibility
08:25
How should Wizards navigate first overall pick?
10:48
How will CFP expansion impact regular season?
09:22
CFP expansion may not be beneficial for NCAA
06:35
Conference championship games have been ‘devalued’
01:26
Judkins may be touchdown dependent in 2026
01:30
Cousins has a good chance to start Week 1
01:32
Bowers’ could bounce back in 2026
01:31
Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
01:50
Griffin ‘finding his footing’ amid hot streak
01:29
Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate
09:12
Which teams will qualify for Europe on Sunday?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue