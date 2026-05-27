Sánchez sets Phillies franchise record by extending scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings in 3-0 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals’ Marmol says Brewers relayed signs from dugout, leading to Uribe’s reaction
Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkppicks_260527.jpg
‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5
nbc_nba_enjoy_curryvwemby_260527.jpg
Wemby vs. Steph: Who has the greater superpower?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals’ Marmol says Brewers relayed signs from dugout, leading to Uribe’s reaction
Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkppicks_260527.jpg
‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5
nbc_nba_enjoy_curryvwemby_260527.jpg
Wemby vs. Steph: Who has the greater superpower?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sánchez sets Phillies franchise record by extending scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings in 3-0 win

  
Published May 27, 2026 07:58 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven brilliant innings, extending his scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings and passing Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander for the Phillies franchise record, in a 3-0 win Wednesday against the San Diego Padres for a three-game sweep.

Sánchez (6-2) reached the milestone by getting through the four full innings he needed to pass Alexander, who had a 41-innng scoreless streak in 1911. He kept going through three more scoreless innings before leaving after throwing 100 pitches. He allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked none.

He pumped his fists as he walked off the mound after striking out pinch-hitter Ty France to end the seventh.

He set another franchise record by going at least seven scoreless innings for the fifth straight start, becoming the sixth to so in MLB history.

Trea Turner homered leading off the ninth, his seventh, and Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single during the two-run sixth.

With Sánchez an inning away from the record, there was a heart-stopping moment as Manny Machado lifted a fly ball to left that Edmundo Sosa caught just in front of the wall leading off the fourth. Sánchez struck out Xander Bogaerts, Ramon Laureano doubled to left and then the lefty then got Jackson Merrill to ground out to second base to set the record.

Machado had homered in Tuesday night’s 4-3 Phillies win.

The Padres stranded runners in scoring position in the first and second innings, and Gavin Sheets lifted a fly ball just in front of the warning track in right to end the third.

José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save.

Walker Buehler (3-3) took the loss.

Up next

Phillies LHP Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres RHP Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.70) is scheduled to start Friday night at Washington.