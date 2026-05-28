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All Blacks captain Scott Barrett to miss the rugby Nations Championship, South Africa tour

  
Published May 27, 2026 08:14 PM
England v New Zealand - Quilter Nations Series international rugby union match

England’s Alex Coles (left) and Scott Barrett of New Zealand (right) during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on November 15th 2025 in London, England (Photo by Tom Jenkins/ Getty Images)

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WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks captain Scott Barrett will miss the All Blacks’ Nations Championship rugby tests in July and its historic tour to South Africa in August and September because of a back injury.

The 32-year-old forward will undergo surgery to rectify an ongoing back problem, ruling him out of the remainder of the Super Rugby season with the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

“He has tried every non-invasive trick you could do to get right and it just hasn’t come off, so he’ll be in the operating theater by the end of the week,” Crusaders head coach Rob Penney said.

“He’s got his head around it now — a pretty special trip to South Africa that he’s going to miss and some other bits and pieces. But ultimately, he’s just got to get himself right.”

Barrett was appointed New Zealand’s 81st test captain when former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson became the national head coach in 2024. He has led the All Blacks in 11 tests.

Roberston was removed as All Blacks coach in January and Dave Rennie, a former Wallabies head coach, has taken over. Rennie has yet to select a captain but it has seemed increasingly unlikely that he would retain Barrett.

Barrett’s brother, Jordie Barrett, is among the leading candidates to take over the captaincy along with backrower Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor.

New Zealand will play its first tests in the new Nations Championship against France at Christchurch on July 4, Italy in Wellington on July 11 and Ireland at Auckland on July 18. It will then undertake a tour to South Africa and the United States that will include four tests against the World Cup champion Springboks.

The tour also involves provincial matches against the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions.