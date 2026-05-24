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Ehlers’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final
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Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo

May 23, 2026 09:42 PM
The Portland Fire dominated the second half to beat the Toronto Temp on a matchup of the WNBA's two newest expansion team.

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