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Watch Now

Why Lynx should be favorite for WNBA No. 1 seed

June 8, 2026 11:50 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick dive into futures odds for the WNBA No. 1 seed and explain why the Minnesota Lynx is the best option in this market.

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