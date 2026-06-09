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Associated Press
,
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,
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Associated Press
,
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,
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Associated Press
,
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,
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Plum returns from injury, on a scoring heater
Spurs’ inexperience hurting them so far in Finals
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HLs: Clark's game winning three-pointer vs Mystics
June 8, 2026 11:15 PM
What can't she do? Check out Caitlin Clark's clutch three-pointer in the final seconds of the Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics matchup.
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