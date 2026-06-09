HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun
June 9, 2026 10:05 AM
Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 28 points as the New York Liberty edged out the Olivia Nelson-Ododa and the Connecticut Sun in Commissioner's Cup action Monday night.
Related Videos
01:57
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
55
HLs: Clark’s game winning three-pointer vs Mystics
01:59
HLs: Fever vs Mystics’ thrilling fourth quarter
01:43
Plum returns from injury, on a scoring heater
01:18
WNBA’s biggest surprises 1 month into 2026 season
03:25
Miller: Liberty’s Stewart has a ‘rhythm and flow’
05:26
Clark: You can ‘absolutely’ count on Fever’s Hull
04:58
The biggest takeaways from Fever’s win vs Mystics
01:17
Mitchell on Fever’s last-second win over Mystics
01:16
Does Lynx’s Miles have ROTY on lockdown?
02:02
Bird: Did Johnson know what he was doing vs Dream?
01:59
HLs: Sykes finds a rhythm in Tempo’s win over Sky
01:48
Why Lynx should be favorite for WNBA No. 1 seed
01:48
HLs: Sparks’ trio snuffs out visiting Fire
01:57
HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever
01:50
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
01:43
HLs: Dream put on clinic in waxing of Mystics
01:50
HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
01:48
Highlights: Bonner helps Mercury take down Fire
02:04
HLs: Ogunbowale scores 30, Wings soar past Sparks
01:47
HLs: Diggins powers Sky surge to escape Sun
01:52
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
02:04
HLs: Mitchell, Clark power Fever past Reese, Dream
14:29
With ‘all eyes’ on Fever, is performance impacted?
10:43
Was Lynx’s Reeve ‘snubbed’ for Coach of the Month?
01:55
Highlights: Mercury hang on to beat the Storm
01:47
Highlights: Jones leads Liberty over Tempo
01:36
Engstler a ‘dark horse’ to win DPOY over Wilson
02:58
Miller, Bird, Robinson make their NBA Finals picks
04:16
Clark speaks on reaction to loss, coach White
Latest Clips
03:42
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
01:08
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3
05:57
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
08:15
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?
03:05
HLs: Stirtz delivers standout senior year at Iowa
02:43
HLs: Best of Burries’ blazing year at Arizona
15:05
What could Sorsby ruling mean for future of CFB?
09:25
How did Sorsby win injunction vs. NCAA?
06:28
Brissett ‘needs a better contract’ with Cardinals
07:02
World Cup surfaces reignite grass vs. turf debate
05:29
Skattebo participates in drills at Giants minicamp
04:01
Carter leaves Giants practice with ankle injury
13:17
Sorsby ruling highlights ‘chaos’ of college sports
08:06
McCourty remembers offseason practices with Pats
10:30
Wemby and Spurs bounce back vs. Knicks in Game 3
30
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS
01:39
Spurs deliver ‘reality check’ for Knicks in Game 3
01:56
Wembanyama powers Spurs to Game 3 victory
01:05
Spurs’ inexperience hurting them so far in Finals
03:14
Marchbanks’ ‘good attitude’ results in best finish
05:16
Villopoto: Sexton needs to adjust to bike
04:42
Deegan living up to expectations in 450
09:45
King a ‘legend’ in Chicago as Bulls commentator
03:54
Bridges has been red hot shooting for the Knicks
10:23
Knicks are ‘easy’ to root for in NBA Finals
10:15
Spurs squandered home games to open NBA Finals
01:48
Is Sutton still Broncos’ WR1 with Waddle in mix?
01:32
Can Mayfield rebound, earn extension with Bucs?
01:32
Gibbs a fantasy RB1 favorite with expanded role
12:56
Knights’ Game 3 OT win over Canes was ‘lunacy’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue