 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
New York Mets v San Diego Padres
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
4fa15c29-7c56-454c-bb56-05916230284d.jpg
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
New York Mets v San Diego Padres
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
4fa15c29-7c56-454c-bb56-05916230284d.jpg
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun

June 9, 2026 10:05 AM
Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 28 points as the New York Liberty edged out the Olivia Nelson-Ododa and the Connecticut Sun in Commissioner's Cup action Monday night.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_wnba_clarkfinalshot_260608.jpg
55
HLs: Clark’s game winning three-pointer vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_mysticfever2min_260608.jpg
01:59
HLs: Fever vs Mystics’ thrilling fourth quarter
nbc_wnba_thews_260608.jpg
01:43
Plum returns from injury, on a scoring heater
nbc_wnba_onemonthin_260608.jpg
01:18
WNBA’s biggest surprises 1 month into 2026 season
nbc_wnba_standingliberty_260608_2.jpg
03:25
Miller: Liberty’s Stewart has a ‘rhythm and flow’
nbc_wnba_clarkintrvv2_260608.jpg
05:26
Clark: You can ‘absolutely’ count on Fever’s Hull
nbc_wnba_debrief_260608.jpg
04:58
The biggest takeaways from Fever’s win vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_mitchelintrv_260608.jpg
01:17
Mitchell on Fever’s last-second win over Mystics
nbc_wnba_milesroty_260608.jpg
01:16
Does Lynx’s Miles have ROTY on lockdown?
nbc_wnba_johnsonseg_260608.jpg
02:02
Bird: Did Johnson know what he was doing vs Dream?
nbc_wnba_skytempo_260608.jpg
01:59
HLs: Sykes finds a rhythm in Tempo’s win over Sky
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffs_260608.jpg
01:48
Why Lynx should be favorite for WNBA No. 1 seed
nbc_wnba_porlas_260607.jpg
01:48
HLs: Sparks’ trio snuffs out visiting Fire
nbc_wnba_libertyfev_260606.jpg
01:57
HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever
nbc_wnba_gsvlvahl_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_mysticsdream_260606.jpg
01:43
HLs: Dream put on clinic in waxing of Mystics
nbc_wnba_lynxstorm_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
nbc_wnba_phxvpdx_260605.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Bonner helps Mercury take down Fire
nbc_wnba_sparksvwings_260606.jpg
02:04
HLs: Ogunbowale scores 30, Wings soar past Sparks
nbc_wnba_convchi_260605.jpg
01:47
HLs: Diggins powers Sky surge to escape Sun
miles_mpx.jpg
01:52
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
nbc_wnba_dreamvsfever_260604.jpg
02:04
HLs: Mitchell, Clark power Fever past Reese, Dream
nbc_wnba_feveranalysis_260604.jpg
14:29
With ‘all eyes’ on Fever, is performance impacted?
nbc_wnba_reevesconvo_260604.jpg
10:43
Was Lynx’s Reeve ‘snubbed’ for Coach of the Month?
nbc_wnba_phxvsea_260603.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Mercury hang on to beat the Storm
nbc_wnba_torvnyl_260603.jpg
01:47
Highlights: Jones leads Liberty over Tempo
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_260603.jpg
01:36
Engstler a ‘dark horse’ to win DPOY over Wilson
nbc_wnba_nbafinalstalk_260602.jpg
02:58
Miller, Bird, Robinson make their NBA Finals picks
cc.jpg
04:16
Clark speaks on reaction to loss, coach White

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
03:42
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
4fa15c29-7c56-454c-bb56-05916230284d.jpg
01:08
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
05:57
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
08:15
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzcomp_260609.jpg
03:05
HLs: Stirtz delivers standout senior year at Iowa
nbc_cbb_arzburriescomp_260609.jpg
02:43
HLs: Best of Burries’ blazing year at Arizona
nbc_pft_impactofruling_260609.jpg
15:05
What could Sorsby ruling mean for future of CFB?
nbc_pft_howsorsbywonv2_260609.jpg
09:25
How did Sorsby win injunction vs. NCAA?
nbc_pft_cardscamp_260609.jpg
06:28
Brissett ‘needs a better contract’ with Cardinals
nbc_pft_turfmonster_260609.jpg
07:02
World Cup surfaces reignite grass vs. turf debate
nbc_pft_skatteboreturns_260609.jpg
05:29
Skattebo participates in drills at Giants minicamp
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_260609.jpg
04:01
Carter leaves Giants practice with ankle injury
nbc_pft_sorsbyinjunction_260609.jpg
13:17
Sorsby ruling highlights ‘chaos’ of college sports
nbc_pft_minicamps_260609.jpg
08:06
McCourty remembers offseason practices with Pats
nbc_pft_nbaconvo_260609.jpg
10:30
Wemby and Spurs bounce back vs. Knicks in Game 3
nbc_mlb_snbpreviewbostex_260609.jpg
30
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS
nbc_nba_mannixgamethree_260609.jpg
01:39
Spurs deliver ‘reality check’ for Knicks in Game 3
nbc_nba_finalsgame3_260606.jpg
01:56
Wembanyama powers Spurs to Game 3 victory
nbc_wnba_nbafinalbreakdown_260608.jpg
01:05
Spurs’ inexperience hurting them so far in Finals
nbc_smx_title24_marchbanks_260608.JPG
03:14
Marchbanks’ ‘good attitude’ results in best finish
nbc_smx_title24_sexton_260608.JPG
05:16
Villopoto: Sexton needs to adjust to bike
nbc_smx_title24_deegan_260608.JPG
04:42
Deegan living up to expectations in 450
nbc_nba_staceyking_260608.jpg
09:45
King a ‘legend’ in Chicago as Bulls commentator
nbc_nba_draftkings_260608.jpg
03:54
Bridges has been red hot shooting for the Knicks
nbc_nba_knicksunbeaten_260608.jpg
10:23
Knicks are ‘easy’ to root for in NBA Finals
nbc_nba_game2reaction_260608.jpg
10:15
Spurs squandered home games to open NBA Finals
nbc_roto_courtlandsutton_260608.jpg
01:48
Is Sutton still Broncos’ WR1 with Waddle in mix?
nbc_roto_bakermayfield_260608.jpg
01:32
Can Mayfield rebound, earn extension with Bucs?
nbc_roto_jahmyrgibbs_260608.jpg
01:32
Gibbs a fantasy RB1 favorite with expanded role
nbc_dps_rayferrarointerview_260608.jpg
12:56
Knights’ Game 3 OT win over Canes was ‘lunacy’