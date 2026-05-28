Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández sidelined by a ‘significant tear’ in his left oblique

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

England v New Zealand - Quilter Nations Series international rugby union match
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett to miss the rugby Nations Championship, South Africa tour
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
Sánchez sets Phillies franchise record by extending scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings in 3-0 win
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkppicks_260527.jpg
‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5
nbc_nba_enjoy_curryvwemby_260527.jpg
Wemby vs. Steph: Who has the greater superpower?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

England v New Zealand - Quilter Nations Series international rugby union match
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett to miss the rugby Nations Championship, South Africa tour
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
Sánchez sets Phillies franchise record by extending scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings in 3-0 win
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkppicks_260527.jpg
‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5
nbc_nba_enjoy_curryvwemby_260527.jpg
Wemby vs. Steph: Who has the greater superpower?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández sidelined by a ‘significant tear’ in his left oblique

  
Published May 27, 2026 09:33 PM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández went on the injured list with “a significant tear” of his left oblique, manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday.

The injury was revealed in an MRI, Roberts said. No timeline for his recovery or return was provided.

Hernández tweaked his oblique during batting practice on Monday, shortly before telling the media that he was pain-free. He fought to play through it after being embarrassed that it happened in practice and not in a game.

Hernández was off to a hot start after missing the first 53 games of the season while rehabbing from left elbow surgery during the offseason. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles and the homer in his first two games.

Alex Freeland was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Hernández’s spot and start at second base Wednesday night against Colorado.

The 24-year-old infielder returns for his second stint with the Dodgers, hitting .235 with two home runs and eight RBIs to start the season.

Freeland played in 11 games with Oklahoma City, hitting four homers and driving in 16 runs.