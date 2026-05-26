Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins re-sign star forward Evgeni Malkin to a 1-year deal
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Rays sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to shore up bullpen
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
NCAA denies Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s petition for eligibility reinstatement

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_firelibertyreax_260526.jpg
Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
nbc_wnba_thews_260526.jpg
Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts
nbc_wnba_carlaleiteinter_260526.jpg
Leite: Fire ‘had nothing to lose’ vs. Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins re-sign star forward Evgeni Malkin to a 1-year deal
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Rays sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to shore up bullpen
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
NCAA denies Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s petition for eligibility reinstatement

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_firelibertyreax_260526.jpg
Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
nbc_wnba_thews_260526.jpg
Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts
nbc_wnba_carlaleiteinter_260526.jpg
Leite: Fire ‘had nothing to lose’ vs. Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty

May 26, 2026 04:33 PM
Go behind the scenes in the Portland Fire locker room after getting a big win against the New York Liberty and don't miss Sue Bird going for a halfcourt shot at Barclay's Center.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_firelibertyreax_260526.jpg
06:35
Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
nbc_wnba_thews_260526.jpg
04:53
Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts
nbc_wnba_carlaleiteinter_260526.jpg
03:13
Leite: Fire ‘had nothing to lose’ vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_wnbachampion_260526.jpg
01:57
WNBA title race ‘wide open’ with ‘value’ on Fever
nbc_wnba_ctgsv_260525.jpg
01:50
HLs: Williams leads Valkyries to win over Sun
nbc_wnba_pdxnyldig_260525.jpg
01:25
Leite powers Portland comeback win over Liberty
nbc_wnba_nylpor_2min_260525.jpg
01:59
HLs: Fire storm back to beat Liberty
nbc_wnba_was_260524.jpg
01:40
HLs: Hiedeman powers Storm past Mystics
260524wnbaatlphx.jpg
02:07
HLs: Howard, Reese fuel Dream past Mercury
nbc_wnba_postazziintv_260524.jpg
04:00
Fudd on slowing her game down vs Liberty
nbc_wnba_postnylporscout_260524.jpg
02:00
Bird: It’s not ‘time to panic’ about Liberty
nbc_wnba_digitalhit_260524.jpg
02:23
Wings’ win over Liberty was a ‘tale of two halves’
nbc_wnba_postpaigeintv_260524.jpg
01:21
Bueckers recaps Fudd’s record-breaking game
azzi_new_thumb.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wings’ Fudd breaks record vs Liberty
nbc_wnba_pgbirdwatching_260524.jpg
01:26
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
nbc_wnba_pgccconvo_260524.jpg
01:38
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
aces_sparks_mpx.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
tempo_fire_mpx.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
nbc_wnba_minchi_260523.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
sea_conn.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle
nbc_wnba_fever_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Clark, Boston power Fever past Golden State
nbc_wnba_dal_atl_260522.jpg
01:49
HLs: Howard drops 25 in Dream win over Wings
nbc_wnba_sparksmercury_260522.jpg
01:47
HLs: Sparks roll to first road win vs. Mercury
liberty_valkyries.jpg
01:44
HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty
tempo_lynx.jpg
01:37
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
nbc_wnba_dalvchi_260520.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
nbc_wnba_feverfire_260520.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Fever take down Fire behind Boston
nbc_wnba_wnbpachase_260519.jpg
16:05
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
nbc_wnba_rickeainj_260520.jpg
14:22
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?
nbc_bte_chicagosky_260520.jpg
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_edwardcaberav3_260526.jpg
01:52
Cabrera’s injury the latest blow to Cubs’ rotation
nbc_imsa_detroitpreview_260526.jpg
13:00
Expect tough, gritty IMSA race in Detroit
nbc_mlb_cubscardssnbv2_260526.jpg
30
Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_jaysoriolesslov2_260526.jpg
15
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260526.jpg
19:15
Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim
nbc_dls_sga_260526.jpg
05:28
Can SGA’s success transcend the modern NBA era?
nbc_roto_nix_260526.jpg
01:25
Broncos will operate new-look offense under Webb
nbc_dls_cavaliersgofromhere_260526.jpg
05:16
What’s next for Cavs after being swept by Knicks?
nbc_roto_hill_260526.jpg
01:31
Exercise caution with drafting Hill in fantasy
nbc_roto_dylancease_260526.jpg
01:59
Cease hits injured list for first time in career
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_260526.jpg
01:43
Misiorowski emerging as NL Cy Young frontrunner
nbc_dls_canknickswinitall_260526.jpg
02:17
What will it take for Knicks to win Finals?
nbc_roto_young_260526.jpg
01:27
How can Young step forward in Panthers offense?
nbc_roto_gagejump_260526.jpg
02:02
Jump’s fastball could set him apart right away
nbc_dls_knickswin_260526.jpg
07:48
Knicks make history in 11-game playoff stretch
nbc_pl_genxgars_260526.jpg
08:03
How Arsenal’s set-piece dominance led to PL title
nbc_pl_genxgpep_260526.jpg
03:24
Is Guardiola the greatest PL manager ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_260526.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_salvationtot_260526.jpg
06:34
PL RAW: Spurs survive relegation, drop West Ham
Dart5-26Simms.jpg
05:12
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_ward_260526.jpg
03:10
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
nbc_csu_smith_260526.jpg
03:05
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith
nbc_cbb_michmaracomp_260526.jpg
03:30
HLs: Best from Mara’s monstrous Michigan year
nbc_csu_stroudconvo_260526.jpg
06:09
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_willisconvo_260526.jpg
03:13
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Malik Willis
nbc_csu_hurtsconvo_260526.jpg
05:20
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jalen Hurts
nbc_bte_spursthunder_260526.jpg
02:07
Spurs have ‘too many ways’ to beat Thunder
nbc_bte_frenchopen_260526.jpg
01:44
Gauff ‘best bet’ to win French Open
nbc_bte_nfceastwins_260526.jpg
01:58
Eagles still ‘slight favorites’ to win NFC East
nbc_dps_goodwillint_260526.jpg
18:01
Goodwill: Knicks playoff run has been ‘remarkable’