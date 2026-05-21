Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What to expect from Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2
Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2
What to make of Mavs decision to fire Kidd
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What to expect from Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2
Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2
What to make of Mavs decision to fire Kidd
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
May 21, 2026 12:12 AM
The Wings came out on top over the Sky in a duel between the Wings and Sky.
Related Videos
01:40
Highlights: Fever take down Fire behind Boston
16:05
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
14:22
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
20:31
Jackson goes behind the curtain on WNBA’s CBA
01:52
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
02:01
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
05:03
Lynx’s Miles already is ‘separating herself’
01:54
Wings ‘set the tone’ during win vs Mystics
02:03
Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics
03:21
Ogunbowale: Fudd is ‘just getting comfortable’
53
Bueckers: Wings ‘held each other accountable’
01:47
Bueckers takes a trip to a WNBA Mount Rushmore
02:07
Mystics are the bet in matchup against Wings
01:59
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
01:41
HLs: Jaquez scores 20 in win over Lynx
02:16
HLs: Clark’s double-double against Seattle
04:08
Mitchell: Fever needs be ‘intentional’ on defense
01:41
Clark on Fever’s win: ‘Defense needs to improve’
01:28
‘Active defense’ assists Fever in win over Storm
02:39
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
02:21
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream
01:19
Wilson on how Aces can take down Dream
03:00
Miller siblings talk basketball, WNBA’s NBC return
02:37
Dream’s Reese previews matchup with Aces, Wilson
01:31
Choose to dream: Celebrating 30 years of the WNBA
03:03
Growing Up Miller: The iron family of basketball
01:29
Miller, Bird preview Aces vs Dream, Storm vs Fever
02:05
Highlights: Mystics escape OT thriller vs. Fever
02:00
Highlights: A’ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win
Latest Clips
04:10
What to expect from Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2
11:45
Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2
04:37
What to make of Mavs decision to fire Kidd
05:14
Caruso unpacks OKC’s adjustments to even series
01:46
SGA able to find his spots, leads OKC in Game 2
01:56
HLs: OKC answers call vs Spurs, ties series at 1-1
01:17
SGA: Thunder ‘brought the energy from the jump’
06:11
Kidd firing brings Mavericks into new era
05:00
Cavs were ‘mismanaged’ in late stages of Game 1
06:14
Wembanyama’s live pregame warmup ahead of Game 2
03:34
NBA All-Rookie Team led by Flagg, Knueppel
05:00
Spurs earned ‘championship-esque win’ in Game 1
16:59
Evaluating Cam Boozer’s NBA draft outlook
08:52
Shamet defending Mitchell key to Knicks’ comeback
14:07
Tulaba previews top NBA prospects ahead of draft
03:58
Expect SGA to show out in Game 2 vs. Spurs
10:40
Pistons face complicated offseason of decisions
07:35
Maxey, Edgecombe ‘are the future’ of the 76ers
08:25
How can Wolves generate upside this offseason?
09:00
Lakers’ offseason questions extend beyond LeBron
01:36
Harper showing ‘flashes of greatness’ in playoffs
01:29
Brunson’s Game 1 forces Cavs to rethink game plan
01:32
Mosley will have ‘a lot of pieces to work with’
01:59
Will the Thunder come out stronger in Game 2?
13:31
What’s keeping the NFL from an 18 game season?
16:01
Legler recaps Knicks’ shocking 22-point comeback
10:52
Game 1 felt like ‘one and a half losses’ for Cavs
01:42
Stash Tigers’ Melton ahead of return from IL
01:45
Nationals’ Crews ‘starting to see things click’
01:47
Cole can reassert himself as a ‘difference maker’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue