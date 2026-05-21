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USA v Germany - 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland
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USA v Germany - 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
A'ja Wilson Brianna Stewart
2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
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Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

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What to expect from Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2
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Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2
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What to make of Mavs decision to fire Kidd

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Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky

May 21, 2026 12:12 AM
The Wings came out on top over the Sky in a duel between the Wings and Sky.

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