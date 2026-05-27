Crawford shares his keys to guarding SGA

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jonas Vingegaard keeps overall lead as Michael Valgren wins Giro d’Italia stage and celebrates with son’s lucky charm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
IOC president Kirsty Coventry says sports cut from 2032 Brisbane Games could return in future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Iga Swiatek improves Paris record to 42-3; Elena Rybakina beaten in big day for Ukraine at the French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hernández Piensa que Todo Suena Mejor EN ESPAÑOL
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Daniel Jones
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jonas Vingegaard keeps overall lead as Michael Valgren wins Giro d’Italia stage and celebrates with son’s lucky charm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
IOC president Kirsty Coventry says sports cut from 2032 Brisbane Games could return in future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Iga Swiatek improves Paris record to 42-3; Elena Rybakina beaten in big day for Ukraine at the French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hernández Piensa que Todo Suena Mejor EN ESPAÑOL
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Daniel Jones
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Crawford shares his keys to guarding SGA
May 27, 2026 11:32 AM
Jamal Crawford dives into the biggest storylines from Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and the culture that OKC has built to execute their "next man up" mentality.
Related Videos
13:32
Breen: Knicks have built a ‘pragmatic’ roster
05:21
Thunder’s foul-baiting an ‘unfortunate’ storyline
19:15
Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim
18:01
Goodwill: Knicks playoff run has been ‘remarkable’
12:25
Knicks riding Brunson’s legacy season to finals
11:08
Wemby, Brunson reminiscent of Sampson, Hardaway
09:05
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
01:27
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
16:16
Ewing feels part of the Knicks’ ECF run
19:37
Thomas: Brunson is ‘at the top of the league’
13:31
What’s keeping the NFL from an 18 game season?
16:01
Legler recaps Knicks’ shocking 22-point comeback
10:52
Game 1 felt like ‘one and a half losses’ for Cavs
03:05
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
18:27
Miller’s WCF Game 1 takeaways, Knicks-Cavs preview
11:00
Spurs were ‘relentless’ against OKC in Game 1
06:17
Will another Eli situation happen in NFL draft?
11:40
Is spoiling the NBA MVP announcement a problem?
04:18
Edwards going to Spurs bench was ‘surprising’
04:27
Cunningham scoreless in second half of Game 7
11:07
Boozer provides advice to son Cam before NBA draft
02:49
Duren’s playoff slump could cost him ‘millions’
04:28
Analyzing end of regulation to Cavs-Pistons Game 5
17:45
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
07:23
76ers ‘figured out something’ against Celtics
12:11
Patrick: There was no ‘agenda’ against Brown
13:50
Jackson: Brown ‘too harsh’ in criticism of refs
08:26
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
19:10
Rivers: Magic ‘are a better team’ than Pistons
04:39
Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green
Latest Clips
30
Hernández Piensa que Todo Suena Mejor EN ESPAÑOL
08:03
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
07:32
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Daniel Jones
06:55
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
02:42
Knicks underdogs in Game 1 no matter who they play
02:15
Bet the under on Bucs, Panthers win totals
02:30
Can anyone topple Sinner for French Open title?
03:01
CPOY feels like Mahomes’ award to lose
06:44
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Bo Nix
02:58
Sabathia digs into baseball superstitions
06:50
White Sox can ‘make some noise’ in AL Central
02:14
Sabathia on NYK’s run: NYC is a ‘basketball city’
02:01
Cubs’ streaky season raises major questions
03:43
MLB-best Braves ‘doing everything right’
03:13
NYY is only AL team in top five of power rankings
01:32
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
04:43
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
02:33
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program
04:29
NCAA denies Sorsby’s request for reinstatement
06:26
LAC make James NFL’s highest-paid safety again
11:24
Analyzing amendment to Flores lawsuit against NFL
05:59
Supreme Court denies NFL appeal in Flores lawsuit
02:00
Collins and Texans agree to revised deal
03:07
Stroud must prove that Texans can trust him
11:03
2026 could decide Love’s future with Packers
08:03
Can LaFleur and Love take the next step in 2026?
03:47
How would Jacobs’ absence impact the Packers?
09:18
Jacobs arrested on domestic abuse charges
01:55
HLs: Thunder take physical Game 5 over Spurs
03:08
Finals-bound Knicks are an ‘incredible story’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue